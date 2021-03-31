The Patriots have made a lot of moves this month, but none of them has involved the return of cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty remains unsigned for the 2021 season and it is not because he’s unsure about his plans for a 13th NFL season. During an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday, McCourty made it clear that he wants to continue his career and shared what kind of situation he’d like to be in this year.

“I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me,” McCourty said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys, and be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games. So wherever that may be, I’m going to be excited. This will be Year 13, so each year, you’re closer to the end. This could be it. I’m just excited to get somewhere and play football.”

McCourty started 11 games, appeared in every game, and played 65 percent of the defensive snaps for New England last season. They haven’t added anyone at corner this month, but it’s unclear if that means the door is still open for a return.

Jason McCourty “excited to get somewhere and play football” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk