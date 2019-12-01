Jason McCourty didn’t travel to Houston with Patriots

The Patriots are feeling good about their chances of having wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu back in the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Texans, but cornerback Jason McCourty won’t be on the field.

McCourty joined Dorsett and Sanu in the questionable category on Friday’s injury report and the Patriots announced that he did not travel with the team to Houston on Saturday. McCourty has a groin injury that also kept him from playing in last week’s win over the Cowboys.

The Patriots also announced defensive lineman Byron Cowart was ruled out after suffering a head injury in Friday’s practice. The 2019 fifth-round pick has played in five games this season.

Cowart was listed as questionable and New England had 17 players in that category overall. Most of the other 13 players were listed that way because of an illness that made its way through the team, but tight end Ryan Izzo is the only player ruled out for that reason.