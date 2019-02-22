Jason McCourty calls brother Devin "drama queen" after his decision to return in 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Even when Patriots fans got worried when Devin McCourty hinted at retirement if the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, one very reliable source said it wasn't that big a deal.

That person? McCourty's twin brother Jason. After Devin's comments to Deion Sanders on Media Night, Jason wasn't really buying it, telling NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran that Devin was only being a drama queen.

Devin put an official end to the speculation Thursday, when he announced on the Sports Spectrum podcast that he would indeed return in 2019.

And guess who was ready to take a victory lap on Twitter? You guessed it: Jason.

Told y'all he was a drama queen! Lol (J-Mac) https://t.co/t89tWM7rqo — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 22, 2019

The McCourty brothers are in Puerto Rico this weekend, and Tom E. Curran will be there as well. He'll have more on the Patriots safety's decision to return for a 10th season in New England throughout the day Friday on NBCSportsBoston.com and on Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight.

