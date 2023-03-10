Jason McCourty breaks news of brother Devin’s retirement from NFL

Sometimes it pays to have a source in the family in journalism.

Jason McCourty showed that on Friday when he was able to break the news of his brother, Devin’s, retirement from the New England Patriots and NFL.

“I’m officially retiring from the NFL. It has been a great ride,” McCourty said in a video posted to Instagram with his twin brother Jason. “I think it’s always tough to come to the end. This whole offseason has been so much back and forth for me mentally, but ultimately I think this is the best decision for me, for my family, and my career.”

McCourty said he spoke with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick about his decision.

“I got to say to Bill, ‘Now I get the chance to reminisce and look back and not have to focus on how can I be better.'”

Devin McCourty, who turns 36 in August, was a first-round draft choice of the Patriots in 2010 out of Rutgers (No. 27 overall). He played in 205 regular-season games, starting all of them and totaling 982 tackles and 35 interceptions.

