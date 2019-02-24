Jason McCourty: “Would be awesome” to remain with Patriots

Patriots safety Devin McCourty ended any doubt about his plans for the 2019 season when he committed to playing a 10th NFL season.

McCourty remains under contract in New England, but his twin brother Jason is set to become a free agent after joining the Patriots for the 2019 season. Jason McCourty also plans to keep playing and he hopes that things work out for another year in the same secondary as his brother.

“First and foremost, if I could be back in New England and all of that works out, that would be awesome,” Jason said, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “That way it wouldn’t be the third consecutive year I had to move my family. That would be an advantage. But at the same time you realize how much of this is a business and how much of this isn’t dictated by [the feeling], ‘Hey, I just want to play here with my brother and the guys I built a relationship with.’ There’s so much more that goes into it.”

McCourty has never been a free agent at the start of a league year as he was released by the Titans in April 2017 and signed a two-year deal with the Browns a short time later. The Browns traded him to the Patriots last March and we’ll find out whether this March will bring another change in address soon enough.