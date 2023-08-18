Jason Lippert rings closing bell at NYSE

Aug. 17—NEW YORK — Jason Lippert, president and CEO of Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert), rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday in celebration of LCI's 20th anniversary of being listed on the exchange.

Lippert is a supplier of a broad array of components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets and the related aftermarkets of those industries.

Originally listed on the American Stock Exchange under Drew Industries, LCI Industries was listed on the NYSE in December of 2003, a major move for an up-and-coming supplier of components to the Recreational Vehicle and Manufactured Housing Industries, that at the time had under $500 million in revenues, according to a statement from Lippert. Since being listed, LCII has grown to $5 billion dollars in revenues and over 12,000 team members.