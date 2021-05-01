Jason Licht: Tom Brady isn’t worried about anybody taking his job

The Packers’ selection of Jordan Love in the first round last year was not met with enthusiasm from starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers expect a different response from their starting quarterback after they drafted Kyle Trask in the second round Friday.

Tom Brady signed a contract extension with the Super Bowl champions this offseason and is expected to remain as their QB1 at least the next two seasons. But Brady will be asked to groom his potential replacement.

“Oh, I think it’ll go very smooth,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said Friday night. “Tom’s the ultimate team guy, and I don’t think Tom is worried about anybody taking his job. We had some casual conversations throughout the past few weeks of if a scenario might come up where we could take a quarterback. I don’t have many conversations with Tom about the draft, but he was totally fine. He understands. He wants what’s best for the team.

“Tom’s gonna play as long as Tom wants to play. He’s earned that right.”

Licht previously had drafted only one quarterback since taking charge of the team’s personnel decisions in 2014. Licht took Jameis Winston with the No. 1 overall choice in 2015.

The Bucs discussed drafting Trask in the first round, coach Bruce Arians said. Instead, they selected University of Washington pass rusher Joe Tryon with the 32nd overall choice.

Trask was the 64th overall choice.

“We did our homework,” Arians said. “Everything about the guy — he’s accurate, he’s smart; he’s tough; he knows how to move inside the pocket. We don’t draft guys to run. We draft them to throw, and he’s accurate as hell. Really excited about him.

“People always want to compare people. To me, he’s a lot like Brad Johnson, and he’s pretty damn good. In my mind, he’s pretty good.”

Johnson, of course, won a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback of the Bucs.

