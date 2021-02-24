Jason Licht on Tom Brady extension: We’d like to keep this going

Before the Super Bowl, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he would not be surprised by quarterback Tom Brady signing an extension that would keep him under contract beyond the 2021 season.

Winning the Super Bowl would only seem to make it likelier that the two sides find a way to keep things going and General Manager Jason Licht was asked if an extension is in the cards when he made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Licht said he’d keep his conversations with Brady “under wraps right now” but signaled that something was in the cards.

“It’s a possibility,” Licht said. “He certainly didn’t look like he slowed down any this year. That’s a possibility and we’ll have to see how that goes. . . . It appears that he really had a good time this year winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership and we certainly love him. Usually when you have those two things going for each other, it’s a match made in heaven so we’d like to keep this going.”

Brady is set to make $25 million during the 2021 season with a cap hit of $28.375 million after earning $3.375 million in incentives thanks to the Bucs’ run to the title.

