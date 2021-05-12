Jason Licht says Bucs gave Tom Brady heads up they could draft a quarterback

Curtis Crabtree
·2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that he and head coach Bruce Arians gave quarterback Tom Brady forewarning that they may be adding to the quarterback room through the NFL Draft before their selection of Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round

“Bruce and I did mention to him leading up to the draft that we might take a quarterback,” Licht said on the Rich Eisen Show. “We would do that with any great quarterback, let alone the G.O.A.T.”

With Brady having expressed a desire to continue playing for several more seasons, drafting a quarterback that early in the draft could lead to some uncertainty and hurt feelings if it comes as a surprise blow to the incumbent party. The Buccaneers need to look no further than the way the Jordan Love selection last year by the Green Bay Packers has fueled a rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office after he was caught off guard by the pick.

“Yeah, I gave him that heads up,” Licht added. “He almost responded ‘I appreciate you for letting me know. You didn’t need to let me know, but I appreciate it. Whatever we have to do to make the team better.'”

Licht said that he believes Brady could play another seven seasons in the NFL all the way up until age 50. If he plays seven more seasons in Tampa, Trask won’t get the chance to get a shot during the four years of his rookie contract with the team. But Trask’s selection with serve as a hedge for the future if Brady’s play falls off or if he seeks a new opportunity after his contract voids following the 2022 season.

Jason Licht says Bucs gave Tom Brady heads up they could draft a quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

