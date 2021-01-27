The Buccaneers lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to play another season with Tom Brady.

The tight end was plenty productive in the regular season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht gushed over the positive influence Gronkowski has been on the club.

“Man, if you’re having a bad day, I suggest any of you just go spend a little time with Gronk. He just lifts you up just by being him,” Licht said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “He’s funny. We have conversations every day, and I look forward to it. I told my wife, ‘Can’t wait to go talk to Gronk at practice today.’ He’s just being himself. He’s very authentic. He loves the game and when it’s time to be serious, it’s very serious.

“There’s a lot of talk of what Tom has done for this locker room, and it’s all warranted, but what Gronk has done for this locker room is equally as amazing. He’s just a great teammate and loves life.”

Gronkowski has caught only two passes for 43 yards in the playoffs, but that clearly hasn’t negated his impact. Now he’ll have a chance to win another Super Bowl ring on Feb. 7.

Jason Licht: What Rob Gronkowski has done for the locker room is amazing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk