Jason Licht: I know Baker Mayfield is excited to compete for the starting job

The Buccaneers have made it official with Baker Mayfield, as they announced on Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with the quarterback.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft, will now be on his fourth NFL team and is expected to compete with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask to be Tampa Bay’s starting QB.

“Baker is a tough competitor who plays with the kind of passion and confidence that you look for in a quarterback,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “He’s a young veteran with good upside who should thrive in our new offensive system with receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage. He had an impressive 2020 season when he led the Browns to their playoff appearance and did some good things during his brief stint with the Rams at the end of last season.

“I know from speaking with him that he is excited to come in and compete for the starting job.”

Mayfield had a poor stint with the Panthers, but helped the Rams end the season on a more positive note after Los Angeles claimed him off waivers.

While he didn’t start the Thursday night matchup against the Raiders, Mayfield engineered a stunning game-winning drive to beat Las Vegas. He ended his five-game stint with L.A. having completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

