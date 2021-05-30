Jason Kokrak takes home a 1946 truck after winning at Colonial

Jason Kokrak won his second PGA Tour event, and with it, a truck that is 39 years older than him.

Jason Kokrak edged out local favorite Jordan Spieth at Colonial Country Club to take home a 'Texas-sized prize' of $1.35 million, the Leonard Trophy, a Colonial signature Scottish tartan plaid jacket and a 1946 Dodge Power Wagon.

"I'm a big guy with a big truck with a big jacket and a big paycheck," Kokrak said after winning at Colonial Sunday. "So I guess everything's bigger in Texas, right? The truck, I looked at it the entire week. It's a little small in that cab for me, but I'll tell you what, it is a cool truck and I think it's something that I'll keep for myself for a long period of time to commemorate that victory."

The truck was given to the winner to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the tournament.

The truck is custom-made by Legacy Classic Trucks, with "original, striking features, like Schwab-branded brightwork and a Colonial-inspired interior."

The 2019 tournament winner, Kevin Na, won a 1973 Dodge Challenger to go along with the first year of Charles Schwab sponsoring the event. Na gave the Challenger to his caddie.

No vehicle was awarded to Colonial's 2020 winner, Daniel Berger, as last year's tournament was the PGA Tour's first event since being paused because of COVID-19.