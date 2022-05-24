Jason Kokrak beams about the 75-year-old perk he got for winning last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge

Holding off Jordan Spieth and his loud, doting galleries down the stretch to win the Charles Schwab Challenge last year at Colonial Country Club was a sterling achievement in Jason Kokrak’s career.

Receiving the seven-figure check and sizeable trophy felt great, too.

The red plaid jacket that goes to the winner fit perfectly, as well.

Yet another perk Kokrak received after winning his second of three career PGA Tour titles puts a smile on his face whenever he sees or thinks about it.

A renovated, light blue 1946 Dodge Power Wagon.

“I do drive it quite a bit,” Kokrak said Tuesday at Colonial before beginning defense of his title on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. “I’ve probably got about 550 miles on it now.

“Picked my son up from school in it the day I left for the Byron Nelson, so driving up to the school, they knew I was coming. They didn’t know I was going to do it and drive the truck, but they were like, I can hear you coming in that thing.

“It’s pretty funny, people will stop in like the middle of the road when I’m stopped at a stop sign and take pictures of it, and you get the thumbs up all the time from the road crews and whoever is watching.”

The road isn’t the only place the truck has appeared.

“It’s been a really fun thing,” Kokrak said. “Our Christmas card with me and my family was all based around the truck, and it was in the pictures there. Something that I’ll remember forever.”

And now Kokrak, ranked No. 31 in the world, is eyeing another vehicle.

“And you never know? That Thunderbird might look pretty good next to it,” Kokrak said about the 1979 Pontiac Firebird that goes to the winner this year.