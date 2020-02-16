Jason Kipnis comes home looking to write one final chapter of his career

Jason Kipnis, who's potentially the Cubs' new second baseman but indisputably the pride of Northbrook, said there's one major reason why his possible reunion with Wrigley Field is so exciting.

"Now I don't have to hate the 'Go Cubs Go' song," he quipped.

Kipnis was a late addition to the Cubs' roster, and still not even a guaranteed one at that. After almost a decade spent being one of the Cleveland Indians' cornerstones, Kipnis arrived in Mesa on a minor league contract, looking to win a job. Ironically, being with his hometown team is unfamiliar territory for the two-time All-Star.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"[Leaving Cleveland] was hard at first," he said. "You get used to the same place for 9-10 years, and I think it's a little hard right now coming in and being the new guy and being lost and not knowing where to go. But it'll be fun. It's exciting. It's kind of out of the comfort zone again, which is kind of what you want right now – to be uncomfortable. I don't know, I've missed this feeling a little bit, so it'll be good."

It was a slow offseason for the second baseman, but the second baseman said he was weighing offers from several teams. Opportunity and organizational direction dictated most of his decision-making, but Kipnis admitted the forces around him were all, rather unsubtly, pulling him in one direction.

"They were telling me to take a deal, take a cut, whatever. Just get here," he joked. "... It made sense, it really did. I think I didn't fully understand it until it was announced and my phone started blowing up and I realized just how many people this impacted around my life. Friends and family still live in Chicago, so it's going to be exciting."

The theme of renewed motivation has hung around Sloan Park like an early-morning Arizona chill, and Kipnis said part of the reason he feels the Cubs brought him in is to set a fire under some guys. He talked with Anthony Rizzo during the offseason, who talked about how the Cubs had struggled at times to put an appropriate emphasis on each of the 162 games in a regular season. That's not a new problem in baseball, and it struck a chord with Kipnis, who himself was on plenty of talented Cleveland teams that never got over the hump.

Story continues

"They got a good core here. I'm well aware of that, they're well aware of that, too," he said. "I texted him and called him and asked him what happened last year, because I look at rosters, I look at St. Louis', I look at all that, and I'm like, ‘I still would take your guys' roster.'"

As for his direct competition, Kipnis said he hasn't had a chance to really get to know Nico Hoerner yet, but doesn't feel like the battle for second base has to be a contentious one by any means. At 32, Kipnis has been around long enough to understand the dynamics an aging veteran vs. a top prospect, and doesn't feel like it's a situation where only one of them will end up benefiting.

"I know he came up and had a pretty good success, so I think [it's] going to be a competition, but at the same time, I'm not going to try to put him down," he said. "I'd like to work with him, kind of teach him what I know too and hopefully both of us become better from it."

Jason Kipnis comes home looking to write one final chapter of his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago