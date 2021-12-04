Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to stop complaining to officials

“I would lean toward playing 5-on-5 a bit more,” Kidd said when asked about Doncic’s frequent discussions with the referees. “You’re not going to get any calls. Officials, they tend to not stop the game to change calls. You have to understand there’s a point in time in games — dead balls — to be able to talk to officials. “While the game is going on, transition defense is one of the things we’ve talked about that we have to get better. If we’re lobbying for calls during live play, it puts us in harm’s way … Just some things have got to be a little bit more important. I think we’re going to get better at understanding as a team when to talk to officials. Not just Luka.”

Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

How did the Pelicans respond to a record-setting 139-107 loss to the Mavericks? By imposing their will in Dallas.

There were a lot of great contributions in tonight’s 107-91 win, but Ingram reigned supreme, sorry Luka.

24 points

8 rebounds

12 assists https://t.co/yHiS3LXMVZ pic.twitter.com/UD5O0HfQM8 – 12:55 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic needs to learn when to complain to officials: ‘100% agree,’ Doncic says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:38 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

“That game is on me,” Doncic said. “My energy was down.” – 11:47 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd acknowledged that Luka Doncic’s frequent complaining to officials can hurt the Mavs. He cited poor transition defense due to discussions with refs in particular. Kidd’s quote: pic.twitter.com/xfQjJre2VX – 11:43 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Man, sitting through challenges is stressful. Even if you think you know what should be the call, nothings a given if you’re a Pels fan.

Thankfully, referees don’t overturn foul call on Doncic. BI shooting three big free throws. – 10:57 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram ALMOST had an opportunity for a 4-point play. Luka Doncic fouls him on a 3-point attempt. Jason Kidd challenging the call.

If BI gets to shoot, he’ll have a chance to push the Pelicans lead to 104-87 with 2:01 left. – 10:54 PM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Luka would be so much more likeable if he didn’t complain literally the entire game – 10:54 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Antonio Daniels now coaching up Herb on the mic on how to play Luka defensively. Love it. 🤣 – 10:49 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

So all the Pels had to do to slow Luka was put Garrett Temple on him? – 10:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic is holding the back of his head. It appears to have been a knee the got him. – 10:09 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

The Mavericks have been outscored 14-6 through the midpoint of the third quarter and are down 58-54. Brandon Ingram with 12 points, 11 assists for Pels. Luka with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers (all in the first quarter). – 10:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pels go up 58-54 and that’s a timeout for Dallas.

Pels doing a much better job of being physical with Luka Doncic tonight and making sure he sees extra bodies on drives. – 10:06 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic takes a tumble and comes up rubbing his left ankle. That’s the ankle (and knee) that was sprained 10 days ago and cost him three games. He stayed in the game. – 10:00 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pels open the second half with Herbert Jones on Luka – since Garrett Temple has 3 fouls. – 9:57 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

That wasn’t necessarily what Naismith had in mind. Mavs 48-44 over NO at halftime. Mavs turn it over 11 times (after 18 on Wed), but hold NO to 31.2% FG Doncic 12-5-3 and 6 TO (all in first 7:17). Kleber 9-5 on 3-3 3pt. Ingram 10 for NO. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:50 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans trail the Mavericks 48-44 at halftime. Both offenses picked up and the stars led the charge.

Brandon Ingram: 10 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 0 turnovers

Luka Doncic: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 turnovers – 9:42 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Mavs 48, Pels 44

– Ingram: 10p, 7a, 4r

– Graham: 6p, 2/6 3P

– Herb: 6p, 2a

– JV: 4p, 5r, 2a

– Trey: 6p, 2/2 3P

Pels: 31.9 FG%, 6/18 3P, 7/10 FT

Mavs: 43.6 FG%, 6/17 3P, 8/11 FT

– Luka: 12p, 5r, 3a, 6 TO (t-career high for a 1H, all 6 in 1Q – career high for a quarter) – 9:42 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Easy to understand why Jones wants to help on Doncic as much as possible, but watch Temple appear to say to Jonas don’t come over to double if Doncic is well guarded like this pic.twitter.com/SdfOurlGQ3 – 9:41 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks shooting 35 percent after one quarter. Sounds bad until you put it next to New Orleans’ 20.8 percent. Mavericks have a 19-14 lead, despite eight turnovers, six by Luka Doncic. – 9:12 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic on pace for a not-so-great triple-double in the first half alone: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 turnovers. – 9:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pels are shooting 2 of 20 from the field. Mavs are 5 of 16. Jason Kidd mercifully called a timeout to give us a break from watching this game. – 9:04 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Since there’s no offense to speak of, that’s three straight good defensive possessions for Brandon Ingram when guarding Luka Doncic. – 8:59 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Luka Doncic is already up to 5 turnovers in the 1st quarter.

Much different from the dominant performance we saw from him in the 1st quarter a few nights ago. – 8:57 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

I am very surprised they didn’t look at that foul on Garrett Temple. He definitely got Luka in the jaw. Probably would’ve been a flagrant 1 if they reviewed it. – 8:57 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Temple nailed Doncic in the chin. How is that not a flagrant? – 8:56 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

For a moment, Luka Doncic had two fouls in the first 4:24. But the last one was changed to Dwight Powell. No. 7 instead of 77. Mavericks up 7-2 early. – 8:49 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Two extremely early fouls on Doncic. – 8:49 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Two early turnovers by Doncic. – 8:46 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs starters: Finney-Smith, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Doncic. – 8:15 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Doncic

NO starters: Jones, Ingram, Valenciunas, Temple, Graham

7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Kristaps Porzingis (knee contusion) is out tonight vs. #Pelicans, per Jason Kidd – 6:50 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against New Orleans after banging knees with a Pelicans player Wednesday night, Mavs coach Jason Kidd says.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Rookie PG Miles McBride had his best game for Westchester Knicks Thursday – 31 points, 9 assists, 5 of 8 from 3. But keep aware of former Spurs’ first-rounder, Luka Samanic, the 6-10 Croatian who put up 25 points with 16 rebounds. – 10:21 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka had 28 points and 14 assists last night, his 100th career double-double (in 216 career games). Players with 100+ double-doubles with the Mavs are:

Dirk – 411

James Donaldson – 136

Sam Perkins – 128

Jason Kidd – 125

Roy Tarpley – 125

Derek Harper – 110

Luka Doncic – 100 – 6:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trae Young last night:

33 PTS

8 REB

10 AST

He has more 30p/10a games (36) than Steph Curry, Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving, Jason Kidd or Derrick Rose. pic.twitter.com/YdfnnwRR26 – 11:03 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

It appears the only person capable of stopping Luka Doncic tonight will be Jason Kidd, once he decides how early to pull Doncic from the game for good. Doncic has 28 points and 14 rebounds in 28 minutes. Mavs lead by 23. – 9:35 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd shakes up the lineup with Reggie Bullock in and Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench. As he has said, you don’t get a sticker for starting, but maybe this will help both players shake some shooting doldrums. – 8:04 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight with no limitations, Jason Kidd said moments ago. Frank Ntilikina remains out with calf issues and Willie Cauley-Stein will miss for personal reasons. – 6:37 PM

