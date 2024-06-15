Jason Kidd rips media for criticism of Luka Doncic ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was vociferous in his defense of superstar Luka Doncic after heavy criticism from the national media following the team’s Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals.

Doncic fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter and many in the media questioned his maturity.

Kidd questioned the media’s motives saying many were more focused on clicks than analysis.

“Sometimes when you’re a free agent in the media business, you gotta say something crazy to get a new contract or likes or clicks,” said Kidd.

Kidd also compared Doncic to Lebron James and Michael Jordan pointing out how the league’s best players are subject to every facet of their game being scrutinized.

“Luka’s improved his defense. But some are asking him to be a shut-down defender. He’s never been on an All-Defensive team, but he’s been on five All-Pro teams. So that means he’s one of the top five players in the world,” said Kidd, “But when you’re on the biggest stage, someone’s got to poke a hole ... when you look at the greats, LeBron, Michael, they were all poked out and came back stronger and better. And I believe Luka [will do that].”

The Mavs head coach also said some of the criticism surrounding Doncic seemed personal.

“This is a free country, everyone has a right to their opinion but sometimes we might take it a little bit too far,” said Kidd, “Put yourself in that person’s shoes could you stand up to the barbecue? Right, sometimes we want to fry someone, but if you reversed it and it was you being fried would you like it?”

Doncic has been the Mavs’ best player throughout the playoffs and has led them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011 and is only in the sixth season of his NBA career. In these playoffs, Doncic has averaged 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Doncic will have the chance to respond to his critics when the Mavs play the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at American Airlines Center in an elimination game.