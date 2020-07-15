Jason Kidd reportedly wows in interview, but Tom Thibodeau still Knicks’ coach frontrunner

Head coach of the New York Knicks was always Tom Thibodeau’s job to lose — the guy running the show now at Madison Square Garden used to be Thibodeau’s agent.

Jason Kidd may have come the closest to taking the job with an impressive interview, but Thibodeau is still likely to land the hob, writes Marc Berman at the New York Post.

While sources says Jason Kidd wowed Knicks brass with “a great interview,” it might not be enough to topple Thibodeau, whose relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose and senior vice president William Wesley should prove insurmountable. They repped Thibodeau at Creative Artists Agency… ESPN’s Jalen Rose told The Post over the weekend that Kidd, now a Lakers assistant, is a better choice because of his potential in either developing stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or attracting them.

It’s mostly the latter that will keep Kidd in the mix. It remains unlikely that Antetokounmpo will both choose to leave Milwaukee and come to New York, but Kidd’s strong relationship with the Greek Freak would at least put the Knick in the running if the reigning MVP decides to look around. Beyond that, players respect Kidd, a Hall of Fame point guard.

Thibodeau has been the Knicks’ guy from the start. Whether he is the right fit is the big question. New York has a couple of players that could be part of a long-term rebuild — RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson — but also feels it is well positioned to trade for a star if one becomes available. A slow rebuild built around young talent isn’t New York’s style, more likely they will stockpile good young players, develop them, but when the opportunity to land a star comes trade them (think Anthony Davis to the Lakers style deal). The new coach needs to build a player-development program in New York to make that scenario work. Is that Thibodeau?

The sense around the league is he will get the chance. If it falls through, look for Kidd to get another shot.

