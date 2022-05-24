Jason Kidd: We will play tonight with heavy hearts

Brad Townsend: Kidd begins the media availability by, on behalf of the organization, expressing condolences for the victims in Uvalde. “We will play tonight with heavy hearts.” “We’re going to have to find a way to play the game.”

Source: Twitter @townbrad

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd read a prepared statement in response to today’s school shooting in Texas. Aside from one health update, he did discuss basketball. – 7:28 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd opened his pregame news conference with a statement about the Uvalde tragedy, then added: “The news of what’s happening not just here in Texas but throughout our country is sad.” – 7:24 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd opened his pregame presser by recognizing the Uvalde, Texas, victims and community.

He didn’t want to talk about basketball.

“As coaches or fathers, we have kids. Elementary school, you just think I about what could take place with any of your family at school.” pic.twitter.com/NNrm9Zr4om – 7:23 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Clearly shaken by what’s happened in Uvalde, Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn’t want to speak much about tonight’s game. He mentioned the game wasn’t going to be cancelled. “We have to find a way to be pros, find a way to win, and move forward.” – 7:22 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Jason Kidd, clearly shaken by the school shooting: “As coaches, as fathers…this is an elementary school. The news, not just here in Texas but in our country…” – 7:21 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Mavs coach Jason Kidd starts his pregame press conference by addressing today’s mass shooting in Texas.

“We send our condolences to our fellow Texans … we will truly play with heavy hearts tonight.” – 7:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jason Kidd on what he had learned about his team during this 5-plus-week playoff run. pic.twitter.com/JdpiYLuAe8 – 12:16 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Want proof the Mavs are staying loose and “in character,” as Jason Kidd likes to say, despite 3-0 deficit?

Here’s Jalen Brunson napping at end of shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/6JBJAvlF1q – 12:06 PM

Story continues

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs just doing treatment/film today, but Jason Kidd said there’s been some physical work on rebounding ahead of Game 4: “We’re trying to grow right now. We’re stretching our smalls. They’re hanging from a pole, trying to stretch and get taller.” – 1:50 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd this a.m.: “When you look at a lot of these teams that have had success multiple years, they had to start somewhere. They didn’t just start winning championships. They had to go through the good and the bad and learn from it, and that’s what we’re doing right now.” – 1:30 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Jason Kidd said reaching the conference finals for the Mavs represents “a first step.” That’s what Trae Young and Hawks thought last year. – 12:16 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: “We truly believe we’re belong here, and we’re going to keep fighting, but we’re also going to get better from this experience.” – 11:55 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Jason Kidd: “This is a lot bigger than 1 game or 1 series. This is huge for our franchise. None of you [media] guys had us here. You guys were all supposed to be on vacation… We’re going against a — you can call this a dynasty. This isn’t the end. This is just the beginning.” – 11:55 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd: “This is just the beginning of our journey. … It’s cool to go through this. This isn’t the end, this is just the beginning.” – 11:53 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: “I’ve said we’re going to live and die by the three, but we’re also dying by not getting rebounds.” – 11:51 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors up 10 heading to the 4Q with a chance to go up 3-0 on the Mavericks. Jason Kidd subbed Luka Doncic out early in 3Q, which means he should have a chunk of time to open 4th against a Warriors lineup without Curry. Series defining stretch for Dallas. – 10:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Well, Jason Kidd is calling a third-quarter timeout after Warriors score 6 unanswered points, so that’s checked off the long list of potential gripes tonight. – 10:41 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

A third-quarter timeout by Jason Kidd. And an early one at that. – 10:27 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Pregame clip:

Jason Kidd to Mavs: Attack, get to the rim.

Mavs: 9 of first 14 shots beyond the arc – 9:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs have missed its first 6 threes, which means it’s past time, according to Jason Kidd, to change things up and get driving. – 9:12 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

The Mavericks have been fined twice – including $100K today for behavior in Game 2 vs. Warriors – about their sideline decorum.

The essence of Jason Kidd’s response: Whatever. We’re gonna cheer. The fine money goes to a good cause. – 7:23 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Jason Kidd on the Mavs being fined for bench decorum: “We’re not going to sit. If we’re standing, the fine goes to charity. So someone wins.” – 7:19 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on the Mavs’ latest bench fine: “It’s the league’s decision to fine, but we’re not going to sit. We’re going to cheer. … The positive the bench can look at is they’re donating to charity.” – 7:19 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

I howled long and loud when Jalen Rose credited Darvin Ham for the Greek Freak’s development. That’s as as farcical as Jason Kidd telling Boston Globe he learned a lot from Frank Vogel as his Lakers’ acolyte… – 8:31 PM

More on this storyline

Tim MacMahon: Steve Kerr: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough.” He calls out senators to take action. “We can’t get numb to this.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 24, 2022

Marc J. Spears: Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’m enough. We’re going to play the game… But how would you feel if this happened to you today?” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022

Marc J. Spears: “Fifty senators in Washington are holding us hostage,” Steve Kerr said. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022