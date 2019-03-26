Jason Kidd on coaching the Lakers: 'You can't turn that down'

Hall of Famer Jason Kidd is on the hunt for another coaching opportunity, and he recently opened up about the rumors regarding his next landing spot.

The 46-year-old was a guest on “The Jump” on Monday, and was pressed by Rachel Nichols about where he could see himself returning to the sideline.

Jason Kidd on #TheJump today, talking Cal, Lakers, LeBron and what he would have done differently with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/2yHS8TWnmL — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 26, 2019

Kidd was coy on his response when discussing the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, but admitted their attitude toward championships is enough incentive to accept the challenge.

“I think when you look at the Lakers as a whole, it's a franchise that is one of the best in the world — not just in the NBA, but in the world,” Kidd explained. “And so, if you ever have the opportunity to wear the purple and gold, you can't turn that down — as a coach, as a player — because they're all about championships.”

Luke Walton is currently the head coach of the storied franchise, however ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday the Lakers are a possible landing spot for the 2011 NBA champion should Walton be relieved of his duties.

Kidd will be among the serious candidates for the Lakers coaching job if Luke Walton is dismissed, league sources tell ESPN. That’s expected to give Kidd some pause on pursuing the Cal opening now. https://t.co/mm1SHCcVNJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2019

Kidd has also been linked to Cal, where he played from 1992-94. Head coach Wyking Jones was fired on Sunday, and Kidd also spoke about the chance to return where his career began.

“I think Cal is a great institution,” Kidd said on The Jump. “We’ll see what happens. I would love to get back to coaching at any level, college or the NBA. So, it’s nice to be wanted. That just tells me I’m doing the right thing.”

Kidd was awarded National Freshman of the Year in 1992-93 and led Cal to a Sweet 16 appearance that same year.

Kidd’s last coaching stint was with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he served as head coach from 2014 until he was fired midway through the 2017-18 season. The Bucks never made it out of the first round of the playoffs under Kidd. This year, in their first year under Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 55-19.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Cal are rumored to be landing spots for Jason Kidd, who is eager to get back to coaching. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

