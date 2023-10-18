Jason Kidd: Mavs experimenting with Dereck Lively II in the second unit

After starting the first three preseason games, Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II has been practicing this week with the second unit as coach Jason Kidd looks to evaluate his team.

Kidd previously said the Mavericks would experiment with some lineups throughout the preseason. He wanted to look at Lively and fellow rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the starting group to see how they handled the situation.

The team is still evaluating how to best utilize Lively’s defensive abilities on the court, whether in the first or second unit. Working him into the second team this week has given the staff another sample of how he can affect the game, Kidd said on Tuesday.

He is going to make mistakes, so being able to work in practice on those different aspects of the defense is going to help him. Looking at him with the second group this week — he is not with the starters — so that has actually helped him, too. He has been really good with both sides, the first and second teams. He is a rookie and has made some mistakes, but that is a given. We’re just trying to put him in a situation to be successful. He is doing the work, and we’re happy where he is right now as a rookie.

Lively is averaging 3.3 points, five rebounds and two blocks on 55.6% shooting from the field this preseason. He has given the team a vertical presence in the paint on both ends of the court and will be crucial to their success.

The Mavericks have mostly used their exhibition games to get a closer look at their bench players, with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams playing sparingly. They will likely do the same in their preseason finale on Friday as they host the Detroit Pistons.

It appears the Mavericks still have much to figure with their rotations. However, Lively figures to still see a large role for Kidd when the regular season tips off on Oct. 25.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire