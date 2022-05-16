Jason Kidd: ‘A lot of people had this as a blowout. They were right’

Brad Townsend: Kidd: “A lot of people had this as a blowout. They were right. But they didn’t have us as the winning team.”

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

We all laughed when Dallas hired Jason Kidd and front office guys started dropping like flies but look who’s laughing now – 10:29 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd: “A lot of people said it was going to be a blowout. Well, they were right, but they didn’t have us on the winning side.” – 10:27 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

“A lot of people said this was going to be a blowout. Well, they were right.” — Jason Kidd – 10:27 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: “I hate when we label or cap something. We don’t know how far this can go. That’s why we play them. That’s why we showed up this evening. A lot of people said this would be a blowout. Well, they were right.” – 10:26 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd: “He’s Luka. He loves the stage. As it gets bigger, he gets better.” – 10:23 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Coach of the Year voting was so competitive this season than neither Boston’s Ime Udoka nor Dallas’ Jason Kidd cracked the top three.

Udoka and Kidd join Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra (five rings between them) as the last four coaches standing.

More: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jason Kidd going back to The Bay pic.twitter.com/xtEIL6TgYB – 10:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Credit Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd and the Mavs. They made good adjustments, took away Chris Paul’s spots, neutralized Devin Booker and dominated at home. Then played with nothing to lose in Game 7 and absolutely steamrolled the NBA’s No. 1 seed on the road – 9:57 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Jason Kidd deserves a ton of credit for the job he’s done with the Dallas Mavericks. A lot of people have clowned him (including at the start of this season), but he has helped this team take the next step. – 9:56 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Take all your rotation players off the floor now Jason Kidd. CP3 might castrate them all out of spite – 9:51 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Jason Kidd is a heck of a coach. Learned a lot since his Bucks coaching days. Respect to J-Kidd. pic.twitter.com/JbBgRFEBUz – 9:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Jason Kidd has that age old conundrum of figuring out when exactly to pull his starters to prevent possible orbital bone fractures and the like. – 9:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I would seriously consider pulling guys if I was Jason Kidd. Just get ready for the Warriors. – 9:29 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jason Kidd needs to get his guys out. Phoenix is starting to get chippy. This game is over, don’t get anyone hurt or suspended – 9:28 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jason Kidd challenging an out of bounds call up 35 in the third quarter seems unnecessary – 9:21 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Down 30 at the half at home in Game 7?! This series flipped in G4 when the Mavs (and officials) targeted CP3 and took him out of the game. Jason Kidd is dominating this series as much as Luka. – 9:05 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Wow. This game, this half, goes right to the top of Sean Sweeney’s resumé.

This coaching collaboration with Jason Kidd . . . not sure what more the Hornets need to see – 9:01 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd before Game 7: “There’s going to be someone we haven’t talked about who’s going to make a shot or who’s going to come up with a rebound or a big play, a charge or a steal, and hopefully that’s guys on our side.”

Hello, Spencer Dinwiddie. – 8:57 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

How about this defense from Jason Kidd and Sean Sweeney?

Phoenix Suns won 64 games and have been placed in solitary confinement in a Game 7. – 8:52 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

2013-14 Nets still making a massive impact deep in the playoffs. Jason Kidd and Sean Sweeney with Dallas. Billy King, Dmitry Razumov and Mikhail Prokhorov with Boston. – 8:51 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Spencer Dinwiddie looks like he’s having fun, and that’s what Jason Kidd wanted. – 8:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I trust my guys.” Jason Kidd going into Game 7. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/8pHAIT1vL5 – 7:25 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on his message pregame to the Mavericks: “Play hard. Have fun. Enjoy it. You’re never guaranteed to come back, you’re never guaranteed to play in a Game 7 in your career. Just enjoy the moment.” – 7:18 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on not micro-managing, even in Game 7: “There’s nothing to get tight about. I trust my guys. … We’ve talked about it all season. The previous coach would take timeouts right away on a 2-0 run or a 4-0 run. I want my guys to work through it, and this is no different.” – 6:59 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on Mavs winning 3 of last 4 vs. Suns and forcing tonight’s Game 7 after 0-2 series start: “This group has also understood the meaning of learning from losing. … That’s what makes this group special, is that there’s no carryover or residue.” – 6:51 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Huge difference in moods before Game 7 in Phoenix. Jason Kidd wants his players to be loose. Monty Williams definitely taking a serious tone. Both appropriate considering the expectations – 6:51 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Jason Kidd, Chewbacca and C-3PO setting the table for Game 7 here in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/BsWKDtiHPl – 6:43 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Interesting comments from Jason Kidd when asked whether he’ll coach tonight’s game differently because it’s a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/PLM5FOZe08 – 6:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“They’re the best team in the league. We are in a position to make them work for it,” said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd about the Game 7 vs Phoenix. – 6:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“They’re the best team in the league, and we’re just trying to make ’em work for it.” – Jason Kidd on Game 7 against the Suns – 6:35 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

The individual videos for players 29-26 aren’t cut yet, but here’s the list & the link to all 4 videos

#29 Walt Frazier @Walt Frazier

#28 Patrick Ewing @CoachEwing33

#27 Jason Kidd @Jason Kidd

#26 Rick Barry @Rick24Barry

youtube.com/watch?v=XMRg3y… – 11:42 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd has been wearing assorted hats that are emblazoned with the 2011 champions logo. Very cool touch. pic.twitter.com/GtKuq4rM4i – 12:05 AM

