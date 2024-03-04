Advertisement

Jason Kelce's best moments off the football field

Yahoo Sports Videos

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL in an emotional press conference on March 4, 2024. Over 13 seasons, Kelce played 193 games, seven Pro Bowls, was in the playoffs seven times and played in two Super Bowls. Off the field, Kelce was known for his high-energy attitude and spirited antics.