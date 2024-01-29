Jason Kelce: Whatever happens with me, I want to be involved with the Eagles organization

Eagles center Jason Kelce reportedly told teammates that he was going to retire after Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay in the wild card round — though he has not yet made that official.

But while Kelce will certainly have his pick of media jobs should he choose to officially call it a career, he said this weekend that he's not looking to completely leave the Eagles franchise behind.

“You watch this and the emotion is so high,” Kelce said after watching his brother Travis and the Chiefs win the AFC Championship Game, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It feels so great being here on this field right now for your teammates and for the guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. These are emotions. And these are situations that you don’t get unless you continue to go.

“And I don’t know what’s going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up.”

It still doesn't seem like Kelce is on the cusp of making any sort of official announcement regarding his future. But he is happy for his brother and wants to see Kansas City finish the job against San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII.

“I’m looking forward to watching him,” Jason said of Travis. “I’m looking forward to heading out to Vegas and cheering my brother on. Hopefully him and Pat [Mahomes] and Andy [Reid] and those guys can get the third one.

“And if it isn’t in the cards, hopefully blackjack is in the cards for me."