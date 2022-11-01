Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce had perfect costumes for a Halloween ManningCast appearance
Those costumes looks familiar!
Those costumes looks familiar!
The rout is on in Cleveland. Amari Cooper caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Browns a 25-0 lead. Cooper has five touchdown receptions this season to two for the rest of the team. He has four receptions for 78 yards tonight. The Browns have [more]
What a catch, Amari!
In a new interview, Lindsay Lohan shared how her husband Bader Shammas has been supporting her as she returns to acting in a pair of Netflix movies.
The Eagles' offensive lineman showed up to Sunday's game dressed up as Jason Kelce.
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and #Eagles C Jason Kelce to appear as guests on tonight's ManningCast for the #Browns and #Bengals.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets losing a fourth game in a row, and the players-only meeting post-game.
With the Philadelphia Eagles’ stellar season so far this year (7-0), more eyes have been on Jalen Hurts.
The game was out of hand and Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett had some fun at the expense of Bengals LB Logan Wilson
About a decade ago, everyone was sure Ahsoka Tano was dead. Dead both on screen, with her show The Clone Wars all but canceled, and off-screen, because how could another Force user still be alive in the world of Star Wars?
Princess Kate Middleton is sharing a powerful message about addiction. On Sunday, The Princess of Wales joined the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign as part of the first day of Addiction Awareness Week and showed her support for her patronage. "Please know that addiction is not a choice. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need," she said in part.
The past week has been for Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Comics adaptation division, which has been rechristened DC Studios and will now be co-run by producer Peter Safran and filmmaker James Gunn. With one announcement, they rejuvenated the struggling label and, for the first time in a long time (maybe ever), people are excited to see what WBD can do with DC superhero movies. And obviously that must’ve translated into another box office win for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, right?!
Bryan Harsin has been fired as coach of Auburn football. Here is what his buyout will cost the university.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them. A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a 23-21 loss at Washington, Rodgers was more understated on Sunday night.
Malcolm Brogdon played an efficient game off the bench and scored a season-high 23 points to help the Celtics beat the Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Check out our key takeaways from the win.
4 Saints who could be on the move ahead of NFL trade deadline, via @john_siglerr, @DillySanders, and @RossJacksonNOLA:
NBA players are getting more and more involved with wine, and some are producing some lovely bottles.
Ja'Den McBurrows & Gemon Green -- U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a statement to the media. Usually piled with football questions & previewing Michigan's upcoming opponent, Harbaugh, as serious as he's ever been, called for action following Saturday night's incident. What happened in the tunnel is egregious ... Sickening to watch the videos that are on social media right now.
In an emergency application, Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of trying to "expose" his tax information to the public "for the sake of exposure."
U.S. law enforcement has circulated bulletins warning that conspiracy theorists could become violent around the midterm elections on Nov. 8.
Prince Harry is planning a trip to the UK in the New Year to explain his "intent" writing 'Spare.'