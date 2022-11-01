Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce had perfect costumes for a Halloween ManningCast appearance

NBC

Princess Kate Middleton is sharing a powerful message about addiction. On Sunday, The Princess of Wales joined the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign as part of the first day of Addiction Awareness Week and showed her support for her patronage. "Please know that addiction is not a choice. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need," she said in part.