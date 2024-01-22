Jason Kelce takes focus off Taylor Swift during first public appearance together

If the dads, Brads and Chads were upset at Taylor Swift blowing a kiss at Bills Mafia on Sunday, maybe their anger was placated by Jason Kelce being his little brother's biggest hype man.

Swift and the Philadelphia Eagles center appeared together publicly for the first time at Highmark Stadium in New York when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to reach their sixth consecutive AFC championship game. The pop star was cheering on her beau again while the offensive lineman took the rare opportunity to support his brother since his team was knocked out of the playoffs in the wild-card round. After the Eagles were ousted, there were reports that Jason would be retiring, but the six-time All-Pro player has not confirmed the news.

Cameras showed the Kelce suite throughout the game. Early images showed Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hugging Swift with the older Kelce hanging out shirtless in the background, casually drinking a beer.

Travis Kelce's suite is LIT pic.twitter.com/sZQ6MGaiI6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

As the game progressed, so did Jason's energy. Instead of focusing on Swift's emotive reactions to Travis' touchdowns (he scored two of them), all eyes were on Jason roaring.

One viral moment was when Jason helped a young fan get Swift's attention. He went into the stands and brought the girl up to the window of the suite. He held her up so she could show the music icon her sign.

After more gallivanting with the fans, it was Jason's wife, Kylie, who said, "You Need to Calm Down" and told her husband to get back in the suite.

Jason Kelce letting loose!pic.twitter.com/qubyn31IpL — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 22, 2024

The former field hockey star seemed to have fun with Swift. The Grammy winner stood next to Kylie with an arm around her for a group photo that Brittany posted to her Instagram stories. Swift also shared a silly moment sticking out her tongue while posing with Kylie in an Instagram gallery posted by Travis' best friend, Aric Jones.

When's the next family function? The AFC title game when the Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason Kelce takes focus off Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Bills playoff game