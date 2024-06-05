Jason Kelce Says It’s ‘Weird’ Not Gearing Up for Practice After NFL Retirement: ‘I’m Still Getting Used to It’

The elder Kelce brother officially retired from the NFL in March after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce is learning how to adjust to retired life.

Jason, 36, announced his retirement from football on March 4, and on a new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center told his brother, Travis Kelce, that he's still adjusting to life after the NFL as players start reporting for summer training.

"It feels weird, not, you know, going into the building and man, it's just the little conversations you have," Jason said of his first offseason after retiring. "You'll realize it, Trav, once it's gone," he added.



Travis, 34, joked, "I'm never doing it. Not after that."

Jason said it feels "weird" to not be preparing for a new football season with his team and he misses the "discussions that happen" around the organization, whether it's "about improving a play" or "talking about ways for everyone to get better."

"It's just weird not having that, anymore. I'll be honest with you. It's very weird," Jason added.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce attend a game before the game against the Boston Celtics against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals

At the beginning of the segment, Jason said that he had to "submit an email saying that I was retired," even after announcing it at a press conference in March, joking, "I was like, is the whole video of me crying for 45 minutes not enough?"

The father of three said, "I've been officially official, so it doesn't feel an ounce bit different," now that he's on the league's list of retired players.

Travis and his brother then played a clip of Eagles coach Jeff Stoutland talking about Jason's career during a recent press conference.

Stoutland said, "I was very happy for him, but also very sad because I feel like I lost a very close friend and and a partner in this whole process, but very happy for him because it was perfect timing, and he maximized. That guy, holy smokes. You talk about not leaving anything on the table. He gave it he gave everything he had mentally, physically. I don't know what else you can want in a player. That's all anybody in Philly wants."

Travis called Stoutland's words about Jason "beautiful" and agreed that his brother "maximized everything" during his NFL career. "You're a wholehearted person. You don't go half-hearted on anything in life," Travis added.



