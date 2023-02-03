Jason Kelce says Super Bowl outcome won’t impact decision on a potential retirement

Breaking news:

Jason Kelce has been playing year to year since the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl win and as he returns to claim the prize five years later, he’ll once again ponder whether to retire and look toward the Hall of Fame.

While meeting with the media on Friday, Philadelphia’s All-Pro center said that next Sunday’s outcome in Super Bowl LVII won’t impact the decision on his playing future.

