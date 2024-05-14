Jason Kelce in, Robert Griffin III out on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown

It's official. Jason Kelce is in — and Robert Griffin III is out — on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN has announced that Kelce, who retired in March after 13 NFL seasons, will join the cast of the weekly pregame show. He also will be involved in Super Bowl studio coverage, including the ESPN/ABC turn at the Super Bowl in February 2027.

"Additional postseason studio appearances will occur annually, including during the NFL’s Conference Championship weekend," the release says. "Further opportunities will be explored."

The announcement declares that "Kelce Joins Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck on Monday Night Countdown." Robert Griffin III was not included on the list because, we're told, he will not return to the show.

Griffin will continue to work with ESPN, calling games and doing studio work. However, his time on Monday nights during the NFL season has ended. In all, he spent two years on the show, 2022 and 2023.