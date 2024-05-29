Jason Kelce Reveals He Tried to Introduce His Older Daughters to This Sport — and They 'Cried the Entire Time'

The retired NFL player shares his daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce and their three kids

Jason Kelce may be one of the most iconic NFL players, but his girls aren't quite ready to follow in his footsteps.

On this week's episode of his podcast New Heights, Jason spoke with his brother Travis Kelce about how he tried to get his older daughters interested in sports, but his plan backfired. Jason shares his daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, 32.

"Dude, I tried to take Wyatt and Elliotte out for ice skating lessons and it did not go well," Jason began. "They're too young still, they were not ready for it and they cried the entire time."

"You got on skates at what, 6 years old? 7 years old?" Travis asked.

"Seven was my first time getting out there," Jason replied, noting that Travis was 5 for his first time.

While Travis was only a year older than Wyatt, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he had a similar reaction when he initially went on the ice.

"I was terrified though, I was crying on the bench," Travis remembered. "It was lava in my mind, I thought I was going to die. Dad picked me up and threw me on the ice!"

Earlier this month, Jason shared an update on his daughter Wyatt after Travis inquired how Jason's kids were doing in school. "Wyatt's doing great," Jason said, adding, "The teachers have nothing but rave reviews. She's really taking after Kylie."

"Thatta girl," Travis replied.

"She's doing great. She loves it. Ellie actually just started preschool. She's at the same school with Wyatt," Jason added, explaining how they're both in the "frogs" age group at the preschool.

Later in the episode, Jason shared how fun it was for him to hear about what his daughters are up to at preschool. He noted that Wyatt already has a crush on a boy at her school.

"I'm not telling you his name, but you can just tell in the way she talks about him," the dad of three shared. "So I'm ready to beat the f--- out of him."



