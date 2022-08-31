Jason Kelce returns to practice

There’s some good news on the injury front for the Eagles as they start to prepare for the Lions in Week One.

According to multiple reporters on the Philadelphia beat, center Jason Kelce was back on the field participating in practice.

Kelce underwent elbow surgery earlier this month, with the hope that he could return for Week One. Multiple tweets and videos showed Kelce with his helmet and pads on, participating in drills during the session.

When Kelce had the procedure, head coach Nick Sirianni said it was timed so that Kelce could play through the season. And while Sirianni did not put a timetable on the center’s return, he said he was sure if Kelce was close, he’d be ready.

The Eagles will take on the Lions to open the season on Sept. 11.

