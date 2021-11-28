The Eagles suffered a pair of blows on offense at the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Center Jason Kelce left the game after hurting his knee and the Eagles call him questionable to return to action. Kelce was replaced by Nate Herbig, who snapped the ball to quarterback Jalen Hurts to set up the second blow.

Hurts threw a pass for Quez Watkins over the middle, but Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes stepped in front of it for an interception at their own 5-yard-line.

The Giants opened the scoring with a 47-yard drive for a field goal earlier in the first quarter and they maintained a 3-0 lead through the end of the quarter.

Jason Kelce questionable to return with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk