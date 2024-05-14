Jason Kelce Picks Up “Abbott Elementary”’s Quinta Brunson as He’s Officially Welcomed into “Monday Night Football”

The newly retired Philadelphia Eagles center is joining ESPN

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser Jason Kelce lifts Quina Brunson during the Disney Upfront in NYC on May 14, 2024

Jason Kelce is officially entering his Monday Night Football era!

On Tuesday, May 14, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, celebrated his official welcome by embracing and lifting Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson into the air as she introduced him at the Disney upfront — an event where the network announces new programming lineups.

Following his NFL retirement on March 4, Kelce will be ESPN’s new Monday Night Countdown commentator.

“I feel incredible,” he said onstage at the event. “I know what it takes to be great — it takes a great team. I am more than psyched to participate in all the shenanigans that’ll take place this season.”

Kelce continued, “I have three wonderful daughters, and my wife K and I, we’ll be taking full advantage.”



Disney/Michael Le Brecht Quinta Brunson and Jason Kelce at the Disney Upfront in NYC on May 14, 2024

The former pro athlete and his wife Kylie Kelce have been married since 2018, and have three children together: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

While onstage, Jason also joked with Brunson, 34, about whether or not he would be wearing a shirt for his new gig.

“Will you wear a suit? Or go topless?” the actress asked. “Gametime decision.”

Her joke referenced Jason’s January antics after watching his younger brother Travis Kelce score two touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs during their divisional round win against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

At the time, his spouse also went viral for “looking absolutely unfazed in the back,” a testament to just how much she's used to his playful persona.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram The Kelce family on the field

Last month, reports surfaced that Jason would be joining ESPN as a commentator after an article was published by The Athletic. However, the move was not officially announced until Tuesday.

“It’s upfront season in New York and it gives me great pleasure to say to you all, ‘We got him!'” ESPN SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt said during a brief on-stage interview with their new hire, per Deadline.

“It all hits you at once,” Jason said of the transition from being on the field to becoming a broadcaster. “You almost remember the adversity more than you do success. A lot of emotions get baked into it. But I look forward to starting the next chapter of my career.”



