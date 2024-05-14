Jason Kelce officially signs multi-year deal with ESPN for a role on ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Jason Kelce’s retirement will be official in June, but the former Eagles All-Pro center has a new job.

Kelce is spurning the NFL Network and other platforms to join ESPN for a role on their pregame show, Monday Night Countdown.

ESPN PR confirmed the news on Tuesday.

ESPN has signed Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce to a multi-year agreement, adding the vibrant personality as an analyst on the company’s marquee programming around premier NFL telecasts. The 13-year NFL veteran joins Monday Night Countdown each week (6 – 8 p.m. ET), leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games. Each Monday Night Football and ESPN playoff game, Kelce will join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime. The six-time NFL All-Pro will also become a member of ESPN’s Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February 2027) when America’s Biggest Game airs on ESPN and ABC. Additional postseason studio appearances will occur annually, including during the NFL’s Conference Championship weekend. Further opportunities will be explored.

Kelce had this to say about the deal and the announcement.

I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

On Monday Night Countdown, Kelce will join Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.

Kelce reportedly drew interest from NBC, CBS, and Amazon, among others, and he was recently on the NFL Network before the draft.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire