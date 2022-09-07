Watch: Jason Kelce offers an intense NSFW response to the hype surrounding the Eagles

While NFL experts and fans around the league are already crowning the Eagles as the team to beat in the NFC, Jason Kelce is pumping the break on any delusional ‘Dream Team’ hype.

During an intense profanity-filled response to a question about growing expectations, the future Hall of Famer wanted no parts of overconfidence; or Kelce described it to the media, “comfort” is something he prefers to avoid.

Warning, Kelce dropped several F-Bombs:

“Expectations are just that – they’re f—ing nothing.” More of Jason Kelce, coming in hot. pic.twitter.com/A5ZTCgrNM6 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 7, 2022

Kelce has pondered retirement over the past three seasons, and he talked about the frustrations of the 2022 training camp and having to deal with a lingering elbow injury.

The Eagles have enough veterans on the roster to avoid overconfidence or getting the perceived big head, but the expectations are there, and they won’t be going away unless the team gets off to a slow start.

At that point, people could start getting fired, as Kelce hinted when things aren’t going well.

