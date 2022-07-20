Jason Kelce is NFL's highest paid centers. Here are position rankings by 2022 salary.

NFL teams aren’t exactly breaking the bank to sign starting centers, but some of the league’s best top ball-snappers score contracts on par with premium skill position players. This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed Ryan Jensen on a $39 million, 3-year contract that locks in the Pro Bowl center for what could be Tom Brady’s final year under center.

While much of the shine on the offensive-line goes to tackles, who protect the quarterback’s blindside, centers can be just as instrumental, especially for younger QBs. The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran Corey Linsley on a lofty deal last off-season to handle reading defenses and calling pass protections for their new franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

C - Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Who is the highest-paid center in the NFL?

Jason Kelce's 1-year, $14 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL, according to Over The Cap.

The NFL's highest-paid centers, ranked by salary

Here is Over The Cap's list of the NFL's highest-paid centers, ranked by average annual value.

Jason Kelce, Eagles: $14 million (1 year contract) Frank Ragnow, Lions: $13.5 million ($54 million over 4 years) Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers: $13 million ($39 million over 3 years) Corey Linsley, Chargers: $12.5 million ($62.5 million 5 years) Ryan Kelly, Colts: $12.41 million ($49.65 million over 4 years) Chase Roullier, Commanders: $10.12 million ($40.5 million over 4 years) Rodney Hudson Cardinals: $10 million ($30 million over 3 years) Mitch Morse, Bills: $9.75 million ($19.5 million over 2 years) Connor McGovern, Jets: $9 million ($27 million over 3 years) Ben Jones, Titans: $7 million ($14 million over 2 years) Brian Allen, Rams: $6 million ($18 million over 3 years) Mason Cole, Steelers: $5.25 million ($15.75 million over 3 years) Patrick Mekari, Ravens: $5.15 million ($15.45 million over 3 years) David Andrews, Patriots: $4.75 million ($19 million over 4 years) Justin Britt, Texans: $4.5 million ($9 million over 2 years) Andre James, Raiders: $4.325 million ($8.65 million over 2 years) Austin Blythe, Seahawks: $4 million (1-year contract) Nick Gates, Giants: $3.412 million ($6.825 million over 2 years) Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens: $3.309 million ($13.2 million over 4 years) Garrett Bradbury, Vikings: $3.22 million ($12.882 million over 4 years) Cesar Ruiz, Saints: $3.169 million ($12.679 million over 4 years) Bradley Bozeman, Panthers: $2.8 million (1-year contract) Tyler Shatley, Jaguars: $2.4 million ($4.8 million over 2 years) Landon Dickerson, Eagles: $2.164 ($8.65 million over 4 years) Evan Brown, Lions: $2.025 million (1-year contract) Cameron Jurgens, Eagles: $1.725 million ($6.903 million over 4 years) Coleman Shelton, Rams: $1.625 million ($3.25 million over 2 years) Erik McCoy, Saints: $1.522 million ($6.09 million over 4 years) Josh Myers, Packers: $1.395 million ($5.58 million over 4 years) Creed Humphrey, Chiefs: $1.391 million ($5.565 million over 4 years) Luke Fortner, Jaguars: $1.375 million ($5.5 million over 4 years) Greg Mancz, Bills: $1.27 million (1-year contract)

Story continues

NFL salary rankings by position

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest-paid NFL centers: Ranking the position based on 2022 salary