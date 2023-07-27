Jason Kelce on the most impressive thing about new Eagles’ OC Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson may only be the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for a year or two, but he’s already impressed the future Hall of Fame center on the roster.

During his training camp Q&A with Philadelphia media, Kelce highlighted the one impressive thing Johnson already has going for him.

Something that impressed Jason Kelce about Brian Johnson: On the first day of meetings, Johnson was in the offensive line meeting room. Kelce said so much attention goes to the passing game, but to be a great OC/play-caller, you need to be around the linemen. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) July 26, 2023

Kelce also harped on Johnson’s communication skills as offensive coordinator, an intangible that causes many NFL play-callers to falter at their jobs.

“I think one of the things that all of these coaches do, is they do a great job of communication,” Kelce said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Shane (Steichen) was like that last year. Nick (Sirianni) is certainly like that, especially for a guy who doesn’t call the plays and is just the head coach. He’s very involved with what is happening still. It’s not to the point where you’re a micromanager, it’s just to the point where you understand the frame of reference everybody has. I think Brian is very much doing that already.”

Johnson has been a Hurts’ family friend for decades, and the former Utah quarterback and EA Sports cover guy is one of the fastest-rising head coaching candidates in the NFL.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Takeaways, observations from Howie Roseman's training camp Q&A with the media

Everything you need to know about the Eagles 2023 training camp

A.J. Brown on addition of Olamide Zaccheaus: The competition is what we needed

Eagles' CB Darius Slay lands at No. 65 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list

Takeaways, observations from Nick Sirianni's training camp press conference

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire