Jason Kelce’s mom Donna offers a prediction on his NFL playing future

Jason Kelce has been taking his career one day at a time for four years now and is on the verge of playing in his second Super Bowl in five years.

Donna Kelce has been an ambassador for Super Bowl LVII, with her two sons making history as the first set of siblings to face off in the league’s biggest game.

While addressing the media recently, Donna Kelce offered a prediction on Jason’s future, telling Jeff McLane of The Inquirer that she doesn’t think he’ll retire at season end.

“I don’t think he’ll retire. This year he’s had more fun than I think he’s ever had.”

A future Hall of Famer, Kelce was recently voted an All-Pro for the fifth time in his career and he’s the anchor of the NFL’s top offensive line and top rushing team.

He also made it clear that the outcome of the Super Bowl will have no direct impact on his playing future as well.

