Jason Kelce leads NFC centers in Pro Bowl 2021 voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It looks promising that Eagles will at least have one Pro Bowler this year.

Two weeks into fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl, Jason Kelce is leading all vote-getters among NFC centers with 40,358 votes.

In the AFC, New England’s David Andrews leads center voting with 51,482. Overall, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has the most fan votes with 143,355.

Fan voting began two weeks ago on Nov. 12 and will run through Dec. 17. Fan voting counts as 1/3 of the total vote. Votes from players and coaches also count for 1/3 each.

Kelce, 33, has played in all 10 games this season and missed just four snaps when he injured his elbow against the Browns on Sunday. Those are the first four snaps Kelce has missed since the 2018 season. Kelce hasn’t missed a game since 2014.

And despite that elbow injury, Kelce is fully expected to make his 100th straight start on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. That’s the longest active streak by a center in the NFL and the first time a center will go over 100 straight since Chris Myers did it from 2007-14 with 123.

If Kelce makes it to the Pro Bowl this season, it’ll be his fourth Pro Bowl nod but his first time going back-to-back. He has made the Pro Bowl in 2014, 2016 and 2019. He has also been an All-Pro three times (2017, 2018, 2019). He has a chance to make that four in a row this season.

It’s nice to see Kelce finally getting some Pro Bowl recognition, which was long overdue. In 2017 and 2018, Kelce was named an All-Pro and didn’t make the Pro Bowl. As our own Reuben Frank wrote earlier this year, Kelce is the only active player in the league to have two All-Pro seasons in which he didn’t make the Pro Bowl and one of just six in history.

One more Pro Bowl nod would tie Kelce with Bill Bergey, Harold Carmichael and Jeremiah Trotter, who all made four Pro Bowls as Eagles in their careers.

Story continues

This year, the actual Pro Bowl game has been canceled. But the team is still being selected. In total, 88 players will be selected, 44 from each conference. This season, the honor will actually mean more. In typical years, alternates make the roster to fill in for injured and Super Bowl-bound players.

The Eagles last season ended up with six Pro Bowlers: Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Fletcher Cox, Zach Ertz, Rick Lovato and Lane Johnson.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube