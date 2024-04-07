Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson of Eagles do WrestleMania 40 run-in

It was a home game for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line for years on Saturday.

Not football, but WrestleMania 40.

The pair donned Eagles wrestling masks and helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag-team match.

Check it out as Kelce and Johnson hop the rail and interfere.

They posed with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

