Jason Kelce Joins ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Jason Kelce is headed to the broadcasting booth. The recently retired football star is joining ESPN’s pre-game show “Monday Night Countdown,” Variety confirms.

ESPN emerged as the favorite among multiple networks vying for Kelce’s on-air commentary, a group of suitors that included NBC and CBS’s Sunday night programming. Kelce joins a “Monday Night Countdown” broadcasting team that last season included host Scott Van Pelt and analysts Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III.

Kelce, who announced his retirement in March after 13 years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, has drawn a high degree of interest across the entertainment industry over recent months. One of the best offensive linemen of his time, Kelce drew six first-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl championship over his NFL career. He and his wife, Kylie, were the subject of the Prime Video documentary series “Kelce,” which documented his personal life and his last years in the NFL.

Kelce also co-hosts the popular podcast “New Heights” alongside his brother, Travis Kelce, the still-active tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who has won three Super Bowls and become a tabloid fixation since beginning a relationship with Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce is currently set to host Amazon MGM’s 20-episode season of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” a spin-off of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?,” before returning to play in the NFL in the fall.

ESPN declined to comment on the matter.

The Athletic was first to report on Kelce joining “Monday Night Countdown.”

