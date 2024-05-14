Jason Kelce joining ESPN pregame show, will make weekly appearances

*Related video above: NFL star and NE Ohio native Jason Kelce give Cleveland Heights some love*

(WJW) – Philadelphia Eagles star and Northeast Ohio native Jason Kelce isn’t staying too far away from the NFL after his retirement.

ESPN officially signed a multi-year agreement with Kelce, who is joining the network’s Monday Night Football pregame show every week through the regular season, ESPN announced Tuesday.

Northern lights may be visible in some states tonight — what about Ohio?

He will also appear weekly during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, leading up to the season, and the network’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games, ESPN confirmed in a media release.

According to the release, Kelce will also join ESPN’s Super Bowl studio coverage.

The Super Bowl LII champ announced he was retiring in March after 13 seasons with the Eagles.

Photo of baby on ground at Taylor Swift concert sparks debate

“Turns out, it was a short retirement!” Kelce said in Tuesday’s statement. “I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

News recently broke that his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, would be hosting “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” on Amazon Prime Video and joining the cast of “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.