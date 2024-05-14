Jason Kelce Honored with a Mural Outside Dunkin' After Announcing His NFL Retirement

A Dunkin' location near Philadelphia is honoring Jason Kelce with a celebratory mural of the former Eagles player

Dunkin'/Mitchell Leff/Getty Mural dedicated to Jason Kelce revealed at Dunkin'

Jason Kelce’s time in the NFL may have come to an end but a Pennsylvania Dunkin’ wants to immortalize his career.

The Dunkin’ location in Havertown, Penn. just outside Philadelphia is paying homage to the former Eagles center’s career with a mural on the side of the store.

The mural, created by Jimmy McMenamin, displays a large, black and white image of the star and says “Kelce” in large, turquoise block letters. “Thank you Jason!” is written in Dunkin’s classic bubble lettering.

Dunkin' The mural is outside a Havertown, Penns. Dunkin' location

Plus, the background is a mix of football and coffee chain-inspired images — like paintings of sprinkles or words like “champion” and “Super Bowl.”

On top of the commemorative mural, Dunkin’ also donated $13,000 to Kelce’s charity: (Be)Philly. (Be)Philly was launched in 2022 and is a non-profit focused on providing support to Philadelphia public school students.

Related: Jason Kelce's Face Is on a Limited-Edition Campbell’s Chunky Soup Can Following His NFL Retirement

Kelce, 36, announced his retirement from his 13-season football career during a press conference on March 4. While reflecting on his seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl title, Kelce spoke about how his love of sports began as a child playing with his brother Travis Kelce. He mentioned their years playing sports together as kids and the joy they both felt when the other was drafted into the NFL.

Jason isn't leaving football behind entirely. He has been visiting the Eagle's team building “almost every day” since his retirement, his former teammate Jake Elliott shared in an interview on May 10. He also has a new job working for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in April.



Jason and Travis keep fans up-to-date with their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. On the episode from May 8, Jason shared the unusual gift he bought wife Kylie Kelce for their sixth wedding anniversary.

Related: Jason Kelce’s Former Eagles Teammate Says He’s Been at Team Building ‘Almost Every Day’ Since Retiring

Travis had suggested on a previous podcast episode that his brother should buy Kylie a sword, given the traditional wedding gift for year six of marriage would be something made from iron.

Speaking on the latest podcast episode, Jason confirmed, "We got the sword. Kylie loves it."

Jason revealed the sword is engraved with Kylie's nickname. It reads, "Happy anniversary, Princess Kyana."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.