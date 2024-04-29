Jason Kelce Heading To ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Pregame Show

Jason Kelce has landed his first gig post NFL. Kelce, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles, is heading to ESPN to be part of its Monday Night Countdown pregame show, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Deadline. He reportedly had been sought after by multiple networks. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

The show is currently hosted by Scott Van Pelt and a panel including Robert Griffin III, Adam Schefter, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and Michelle Beisner-Buck.

More from Deadline

The deal is expected to be announced during the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14. ESPN declined comment.

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL at an emotional press conference in March after 13 seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the press conference, Kelce reminisced about what drew him to the sport that saw him win the Super Bowl back in 2018.

“I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right,” Kelce said. “The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song … your favorite book. It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.”

He is expected to continue his New Heights podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He and his wife Kylie also did a documentary film for Prime Video titled Kelce, which chronicled his epic year leading to the Super Bowl LVII matchup against his brother Travis. Kelce became Prime Video’s most-watched documentary film ever in the U.S.

Armando Tinoco contributed to this report.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.