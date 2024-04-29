Jason Kelce heading to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

The battle for Jason Kelce’s services after the great Philadelphia Eagles center retired is over.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Monday that Kelce is heading to ESPN for a role on “Monday Night Countdown.”

NEWS: Jason Kelce is headed to ESPN, The Athletic has learned. https://t.co/1qrzLN6h2J — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 29, 2024

Kelce’s services were coveted and the charismatic center is a big win for ESPN. Amazon and FOX were also interested in landing Kelce.

The news comes on the same day his brother, Travis, the Chiefs’ tight end, signed a two-year contract extension that will take him through 2028.

