Jason Kelce featured in People's 2023 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue

There will be a Kelce in People Magazine among the sexiest men alive.

Sorry, Taylor Swift, it’s Travis’ big brother who gets the nod.

Yes, the man at least one of his Eagles teammates has referred to as “Sexy Batman,” All-Pro center Jason Kelce, will be featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, due out later this month.

Jason Kelce was selected as one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” finalists for 2023. He is joined by Timothée Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Pedro Pascal, Usher, and Jamie Foxx.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/KfU6KG7GqP — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 8, 2023

Kelce, who just celebrated his 36th birthday with a win over the Cowboys Sunday to help improve the team’s record to a league-best 8-1, can add this accolade to his Super Bowl title, his six Pro Bowl nods and his five first-team All-Pro mentions.

It's a bit hard to believe that a man who earns a living wearing a helmet with a full facemask and making more appearances at the bottom of a pile of football players than on camera would get his just due, but Eagles fans know the real deal.

The official announcement of the Sexiest Man Alive was made on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, with actor Patrick Dempsey getting the honors.

Jason was given his own place in the celebrated issue, alongside notables such as Oscar nominee Tinothee Chalamet, Emmy-nominated actor Pedro Pascal, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, rock musician Lenny Kravitz, and eight-time Grammy winner Usher.

Jason’s reaction to making the mag was true to form.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder… https://t.co/Kzm0xD2aG9 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 8, 2023

Travis Kelce may have last year’s Super Bowl to gloat about, but for a guy who prides himself on his appearance, this could cut pretty deep. The next New Heights podcast could be a tasty one.

