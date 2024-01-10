Jason Kelce: We don't need a complete shift or revamp on offense

The Eagles are coming off their fifth loss in their last six games and the starting offense didn't manage any points in Week 18 against the Giants, but center Jason Kelce doesn't think anyone should be pushing the panic button about the unit.

Kelce said on WIP Wednesday morning that the Eagles "just didn’t handle the blitz" against the Giants and that it's a matter of learning from where things went wrong so that their "execution" will be better against the Buccaneers this weekend.

"I don't think we need to do a whole complete shift or revamp of the offense," Kelce said. "I think we need to do some things better and put ourselves in better situations — coaches and players. The reality is the plays that we have in and have been doing all year are ones that we can have success with and have had success with."

Kelce said he thought the offense has generally operated well this season, which plays into his low level of concern about their ability to put things back on track. There's more concern about the other side of the ball after weeks of poor defensive performances and one more on Monday could be the final nail in the team's coffin.