Jason Kelce documentary ‘Kelce’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The Eagles might not have gotten the spotlight in “Hard Knocks” or the NFL’s newest project, “Quarterback,” but one veteran Eagles player gets the spotlight in September on Prime Video.

All-Pro veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce will get his time in the spotlight on Prime Video in September with the documentary Kelce. The feature-length documentary highlights Kelce’s life on and off the field during the 2022-23 season.

The announcement came Monday, August 14, as Amazon and Skydance shared the news in a press release. The documentary is set to premiere on September 14, just two days before the return of Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime, with the Minnesota Vikings revisiting the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “We’re privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career.”

The intimate and emotional documentary chronicles Kelce as it begins with him confronting the question that was also on fans’ minds – will Kelce retire?

After returning for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a historical journey on and off the field. The documentary highlights the arrival of his third daughter and the debut of his chart-topping podcast, New Heights, co-hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother, Travis Kelce.

The documentary rounds out with the Super Bowl history-making appearance, putting the entire Kelce family in the spotlight and storylines throughout the week.

Their newest project was directed and produced by 9.14 Pictures’ Don Argott. It was produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions and NFL Films. It is also produced by Connor Barwin, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and John Weinbach of Skydance Sports. It’s also produced by Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Crossrow of NFL Films with Sheena M. Joyce and Larry Platt as producers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire