Jason Kelce discusses impact Andy Reid had on his ingratiation into NFL
Chiefs coach Andy Reid says his team’s decision to trade Tyreek Hill to Miami couldn’t have turned out any better for everyone. “Nobody’s happier for Tyreek than I am,” Reid said. “He made a lot of money and he gained a lot of yards. He had a great year, Pro Bowl player, All-Pro player, but [more]
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s name has come up in relation to more offensive coordinator openings than head coaching openings since the end of the regular season, but he hasn’t pursued any of those opportunities. It’s unclear if he’ll do so after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Bieniemy was asked about the interest at Super [more]
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Mitch Trubisky has all the leverage with the Steelers.
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
With news that Keenan Allen could become a cap casualty, here are 4 other receivers in a similar boat who might interest the Bears.
Will the division rival have a new QB in 2023?
Belichick joined his former quarterback on the first episode of Brady's podcast since he announced his retirement.
Monday night's showdown between the Flames and Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.
The Warriors reportedly could move some of their youth before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
The Chiefs project to have a pair of wide receivers back in action in time for Super Bowl LVII.