Jason Kelce, Dan Orlovsky agree on biggest play of Eagles' Super Bowl loss

Kelce, Orlovsky think 1 play was 'biggest' of Eagles' loss

It's so incredibly hard to pinpoint one play that changed the momentum of an entire football game, especially a game as big and long-winded as the Super Bowl. It's a nearly impossible task.

But for Eagles center Jason Kelce, there's absolutely one play he's been thinking about since the game ended. It's the one he wishes he could have back.

Kelce and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, released their latest podcast Wednesday and deep into their discussion of Super Bowl LVII the Eagles great identified the one play that he just can't let go.

MORE: Brown recalls when he knew ‘deep down’ Eagles could lose

The Chiefs led, 28-27. The Eagles had the ball on their own 32-yard line. 3rd & 3. 10:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Here's what happened, in Kelce's words:

"This was the biggest play of the game for me, and it's frustrating because I was a big part of it. We go three and out, and you know, you can't do that.

"[...]

"Short-yardage situation, call a play action. Steve Spanguolo dials up a zero blitz saw. Typical pressure in that situation, 6-1 defense. In hindsight, wish I would've called out. This is the one that keeps living rent-free in my head, because I had control of this and it could've been easily handled with just simply having the tackle go out on the backer. I elected to keep it inside, and the backer went unblocked.

"It was truly frustrating, because if we go out there I think we convert that, and that's a big play that I'm kind thinking about over and over again. Turn the ball over essentially, punt it, and you guys have an amazing punt return setting you up on the five-yard line."

The Chiefs scored three plays after Kadarius Toney's huge punt return to take a 35-27 lead, and while the Eagles managed to tie the game up on the subsequent drive, the time management had shifted decidedly in Kansas City's favor. The Chiefs ran the clock out, kicked the game-winning field goal, and won the Super Bowl.

Interestingly, Kelce wasn't the only person this week pinpointing this play as a huge moment in the game.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky was calling the game Sunday and he noticed the exact same play in real-time as a potentially crucial failure. On Tuesday afternoon he analyzed the play for NFL Live:

"I think there's one play in this game they're going to look back and completely regret it.

"[...]

"What's going to happen is, there's some form of miscommunication on this 3rd & [3] pass play by the Philadelphia Eagles. The left side's going to step down and step out. One guy steps down, one guy steps out, backside tight end going across. What happens is this: everybody's accounted for, the back's going to block that pressure guy, but one person - Willie Gay [...] I don't know who's exact responsibility blocking Willie Gay was, but this is a throw away."

Yep. Same play, same mistake. Dang.

It's so tough because the Eagles' offense, outside of one play here and one play there, was tremendous. They moved the ball to the tune of 417 total yards on 72 plays. They converted 11 of 18 third downs and two of two fourth downs. They picked up 25 total first downs. The play calling was there, the execution was there, and the performance was there. They just made a few mistakes, and against Patrick Mahomes you can't afford a few mistakes.

Here's hoping Kelce can move on from this one. I'm sure it'll be tough.