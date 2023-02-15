Jason Kelce cries 'tears of joy' while talking with Travis about their mom's Super Bowl spotlight

Jason and Travis Kelce were key players in Sunday's Super Bowl.

But their mom Donna was the star of Super Bowl week. The Eagles center and Chiefs tight end were the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. That, of course, made Donna the first mom to ever split her allegiances between her sons during football's biggest game.

Travis and Jason got together for a post-Super Bowl edition of their shared podcast "New Heights" that dropped on Wednesday. They talked about all things Super Bowl, including their mom. Jason, whose Eagles lost to Travis' Chiefs, got emotional.

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game



"The moment I saw mom was when I got really emotional because, man, it was so awesome," Jason said before taking a moment to gather himself. "It was ... oh, man. F***. It was awesome for — she was on top of the world for a week."

"She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time," Travis responded. "That was the coolest part. Mom, you actually killed it. Dad, you've been killing it."

"Ironically, you lose a Super Bowl and you're crying after the game," Jason added. "But they're not tears of sadness. They're tears of joy."

The Super Bowl truly was a family affair for the Kelces. Travis caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 38-35 win. Jason anchored an offensive line that blocked for three Jalen Hurts rushing touchdowns.

Donna, meanwhile, was in the stands rocking a split Chiefs/Eagles jersey while holding cutouts of her sons' faces and soaking it all in. In the leadup to the game, she was an active part of the festivities. She surprised her sons with homemade cookies on TV on Super Bowl's opening night.

In the end, somebody had to lose, and it was Jason's Eagles. But everybody in the Kelce family won last week. It probably helped that both Jason and Travis entered the game having each already won a Super Bowl.

Kelces talk poor field conditions

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Kelces talked about one of the hottest topics from the game — the poor field conditions at State Farm Stadium. Both brothers confirmed that the field was not in championship condition. But it didn't bother them. In fact, Jason saw it as one more spot to gain an edge.

"The field was not good," Jason said. "It was a slippery field. But that’s part of the environment. … I didn’t really have many issues running out there. But obviously some guys did. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to try to figure it out pregame if you can and get into the right footwear. It was certainly talked about pregame.

“I like that it’s not pristine conditions every time. You’ve gotta figure it out. That’s the beauty of the NFL. It ain’t like baseball where you’ve got to stop it just because there’s a little bit of rain coming down. I want as much that is gonna make this out of your comfort zone as possible because I’m gonna figure it out.”

Travis concurred.

“I didn’t have any problems either," Travis said. "...I want more layers of difficulty.”